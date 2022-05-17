Activists in Kelowna, B.C. calling for tree protection bylaw

Activists in Kelowna, B.C., are calling on the city to do more when it comes to protecting mature trees.

Kelowna Tree Protection says more than 20 trees in the north end are slated for removal to make room for smaller trees and the second Pleasantvale development.

“Although we requested the plans be changed so that more trees could be saved council voted in favour of the development instead,” said Kelowna Tree Protection chairperson Beverley Kalmakoff.

“The development that is going up, which is a low-income housing site — very important for our city; we need that. But the plans only show that four of those 27 trees are going to be retained when construction happens.”

The non-profit organization is calling on council to implement a tree protection bylaw to help save mature trees in the future.

“The city has a city bylaw that protects trees on city property and there is also a bylaw in effect for trees that are on slopes which holds the soil in place and also one for trees in riparian areas. Which is good but now we have to get a bylaw to protect trees on private property,” said Kalmakoff.

During Monday’s council meeting, Kelowna city councillor Charlie Hodge shared that he also believes more needs to be done to protect trees and reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

“I just noted that once again there is a lot of subject coming that trees are going to be removed,” said Hodge.

“We have a tree protection bylaw being drafted by staff coming up in the near future, apparently, but it can’t come fast enough as far as I’m concerned.”

He added that he hopes city staff plan additional guidelines to help retain trees in the city.

“We have to add them into our building plan and our guidelines so that developers know that if you are going to go onto a piece of property you can’t just clear-cut it, and if you do you are going to pay a hefty price or whatever it takes,” said Hodge.

According to the Kelowna Tree Protection organization, the trees slated for removal have individual monetary values upwards of $60,000, but the organization says the removal will cost the community more than just money.

“You lose the beauty, you lose the ability of the trees to create oxygen for us to breathe, to grab carbon out of the air and to help with the pollution in the air,” said Kalmakoff.

“Mental health is another thing trees do for us and they house birds and other wildlife, so you certainly lose a lot.”

