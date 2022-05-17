Menu

Canada

Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2022 5:54 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP Reminds Motorists To Drive Safe' RCMP Reminds Motorists To Drive Safe
Sgt. Ken Pinsent of the RCMP, Forensic Collision Reconstruction Unit reflects on the fatal collision he attended that claimed four lives on Winnipeg's perimeter highway in August 2021. Canada Road Safety Week begins May 17 and RCMP reminds motorists to practice safe driving.

Manitoba RCMP say the number of people killed in traffic collisions so far this year is up more than 85 per cent from the same period last year.

Read more: RCMP respond to three fatal Manitoba crashes over 12-hour period

The Mounties say 26 people have died in fatal collisions on roads they patrol — compared with only 14 at this time last year.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops ID, charge driver in fatal Transcona hit and run' Winnipeg cops ID, charge driver in fatal Transcona hit and run
Winnipeg cops ID, charge driver in fatal Transcona hit and run – May 2, 2022

The data was released as part of the annual Canada Road Safety Week campaign.

Read more: Lorette woman injured in March 8 highway crash dies in hospital, RCMP say

Inspector Joe Telus says people know they need to slow down, buckle up, pay attention to the road and drive sober — and that making different choices have cost people their lives.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Manitoba tagFatal Crash tagManitoba RCMP tagHighway Safety tagFatal crashes tagCanada Road Safety Week tagManitoba fatal crashes tag

