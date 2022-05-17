Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say the number of people killed in traffic collisions so far this year is up more than 85 per cent from the same period last year.

The Mounties say 26 people have died in fatal collisions on roads they patrol — compared with only 14 at this time last year.

0:25 Winnipeg cops ID, charge driver in fatal Transcona hit and run Winnipeg cops ID, charge driver in fatal Transcona hit and run – May 2, 2022

The data was released as part of the annual Canada Road Safety Week campaign.

Inspector Joe Telus says people know they need to slow down, buckle up, pay attention to the road and drive sober — and that making different choices have cost people their lives.