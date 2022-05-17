Menu

Canada

2 killed in New Brunswick crash involving car, school bus

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 4:07 pm
The New Brunswick RCMP says two people in a car died after a collision with a school bus Tuesday. View image in full screen
The New Brunswick RCMP says two people in a car died after a collision with a school bus Tuesday. File / Global News

Two people in a car died after a collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle in New Brunswick Tuesday afternoon.

The New Brunswick RCMP initially tweeted at 1:15 p.m. that they were responding to the collision on Highway 11 between Charlo and Black Point.

Just before 4:45 p.m., the RCMP said the two passengers in the car died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

Police did not say if there were children on the school bus or if anyone on the bus was injured.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more details.

The road is expected to remain closed for “an extended period of time” and traffic is being diverted through Route 134.

“We will share more information when we are able to do so,” the RCMP said in a tweet. “We thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

