2 killed in New Brunswick crash involving car, school bus

Two people in a car died after a collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle in New Brunswick Tuesday afternoon.

The New Brunswick RCMP initially tweeted at 1:15 p.m. that they were responding to the collision on Highway 11 between Charlo and Black Point.

Just before 4:45 p.m., the RCMP said the two passengers in the car died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

Police and first responders remain on the scene of a collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle on Highway 11 between #Charlo and #BlackPoint. The two passengers in the car have died at the scene as a result of their injuries. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) May 17, 2022

Police did not say if there were children on the school bus or if anyone on the bus was injured.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more details.

The road is expected to remain closed for “an extended period of time” and traffic is being diverted through Route 134.

“We will share more information when we are able to do so,” the RCMP said in a tweet. “We thank you for your patience and cooperation.”