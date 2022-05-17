New public washroom to open in downtown Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A new permanent public washroom is set to open in downtown Winnipeg.

The facility will provide an important amenity to area residents and the city’s more vulnerable population who will rely on using it.

“One of the most frequent concerns I’ve heard from people in our downtown is the lack of available public washrooms,” said Coun. Vivian Santos, Point Douglas. “The negative consequence of this is both evident and damaging. The temporary washroom program has been a valuable resource in this area, and this new permanent facility will give hope and a sense of pride to people who have no other option.”

The new facility will be at 715 Main St. next to Circle of Life Thunderbird House, with staff surveilling the washrooms and performing safety checks from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Circle of Life Thunderbird House says it’s seeking funding to staff it 24/7 as soon as possible.

“Every person deserves the right to safe and clean accessible washrooms and not everyone has that,” said Coun. Sherri Rollins, chairperson of the standing policy committee on protection, community services, and parks.

“This project is about providing that vitally important amenity and it’s also about giving dignity and respect to those who will rely on it. This beautiful facility has been built with safety in mind, with ample lighting and safety-graded glass. I am deeply grateful to our partners at Ma Mawi for their role in operating this facility going forward and helping ensure it remains a safe and welcoming space for the community.”

It’s expected to be available for public use starting May 30.

4:46 New gender neutral bathrooms at CMHR New gender neutral bathrooms at CMHR