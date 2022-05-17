Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning series popular with sports bettors

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. is expecting a drop-off in betting with the Toronto Maple Leafs being out of the NHL playoffs.

The OLG announced Tuesday the Leafs-Tampa Bay opening-round playoff series was responsible for 34.5 per cent of all hockey sales. The Lightning defeated Toronto 2-1 on Saturday in the seventh and deciding game.

“Big story of the week was the Leafs and Tampa series,” the OLG said in a statement. “They played four times (last) week but were responsible for an astounding 34.5 per cent of all NHL hockey sales over that time, quite outsized versus the other 21 games.

“We are expecting a drop-off of NHL sales going forward with the Leafs out and less games overall.”

According to the OLG, 66 per cent of Game 7 moneyline bets and 86 per cent of puckline bets (-1) were on Toronto. Fifty-nine per cent of over-under bets were on the over and the most popular pro bet was Auston Matthews Goals 0.5, with 61 per cent of wagers being on the under.

The OLG also reported an unidentified person turned a $10 wager into $1,441 with an eight-team parlay over Saturday and Sunday. In addition to taking the Lightning, the person also put money on the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, Chicago White Sox, Boston Celtics, New York Rangers, Calgary Flames and Dallas Mavericks.

Another $5 wager resulted in $565.23 windfall with a 10-team parlay Saturday. The person took the Lightning, Flames, Hurricanes, Oilers, Miami Marlins (+1.5), Pittsburgh Pirates (+1.5), Detroit Tigers (+1.5), St. Louis Cardinals (+1.5), Toronto Blue Jays (+1.5) and Boston Red Sox (+1.5).

