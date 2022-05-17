Ontario COVID numbers: 1,345 people in hospital, 165 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,345 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, with 165 in intensive care.

This is up by 223 for hospitalizations and an increase of six for ICUs since the previous day as hospitals report updated figures from the weekend.

Last Tuesday, there were 1,555 hospitalizations with 188 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 61 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 34 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,028 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,288,557.

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,083 from the previous day as 11 new virus-related deaths were added.

There are a total of 1,257,204 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,965 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.1 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.8 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.5 per cent with 35.9 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 20,176 doses in the last day.

The government said 12,233 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,717 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 10.3 per cent, down from 12.4 per cent reported a week ago.

