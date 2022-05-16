Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

When 2 worlds collide: Jason Kenney meets Virginia man often mistaken for Alberta premier on Twitter

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 10:30 pm
The worlds of two Jason Kenneys collided Monday when Alberta's premier met an American man with the same name who often gets mistaken for the politician on Twitter. View image in full screen
The worlds of two Jason Kenneys collided Monday when Alberta's premier met an American man with the same name who often gets mistaken for the politician on Twitter. CREDIT: Twitter/@jkenney

The worlds of two Jason Kenneys collided Monday when Alberta’s premier met an American man with the same name who often gets mistaken for the politician on Twitter.

Premier Jason Kenney tweeted about his brief encounter with Jason Kenney of Virginia on Monday.

“Ok #ableg, once and for all: Left: @jasonkenney — the friendly guy from Virginia who has been taking a lot my heat on Twitter. Right: Me,” Kenney wrote in his tweet.

“Was great to host Jason at the Canadian Embassy tonight!”

The two Kenneys even snapped a picture together.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Premier Jason Kenney holds the Twitter handle @jkenney, while the other Jason Kenney has @jasonkenney.

Read more: A tale of two Jason Kenneys: Virginia man often mistaken for Alberta premier on Twitter

Used to receiving messages from people trying to get in touch with the politician, the American Kenney’s first mix-up with the Albertan Kenney came in the early 2000s. As the Albertan Kenney’s political career continued, the American Kenney — who works at a non-profit — started to see more people interacting with him accidentally.

Trending Stories

But the American Kenney always seems to have fun with the mix-ups.

Story continues below advertisement

When speaking to Global News in 2021, the American Kenney said he hopes the humour he provides from the misdirected tweets bring a little laughter during a stressful time.

While the American Kenney still deals with several instances of mistaken identity, he said the premier has reached out in the past before officially meeting with him in person on Monday.

— With files from Morgan Black, Global News

Click to play video: 'A tale of two Jason Kenneys: Virginia man often mistaken for Alberta premier on Twitter' A tale of two Jason Kenneys: Virginia man often mistaken for Alberta premier on Twitter
A tale of two Jason Kenneys: Virginia man often mistaken for Alberta premier on Twitter – Jan 8, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politics tagJason Kenney tagSocial Media tagpolitics tagVirginia tagJason Kenney Twitter tagjason kenney social media tagjasonkenney tag@jkenney tagReal Jason Kenney tagTwo Jason Kenneys meet tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers