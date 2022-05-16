Okanagan restaurants hiking prices in response to food costs, labour challenges

Expect to pay a little more the next time you eat out.
Some Okanagan restaurants are reporting they’ve raised prices, or plan to, in response to rising food costs and the competitive labour market.
Data shows it’s part of a national trend.
“Definitely everything is going up. We are noticing a huge rise in especially our chicken wings. Chicken is definitely on the rise, for sure. So we, in exchange, have to raise our prices as well,” said Lori Marshall, the acting front-of-house manager at WINGS Tap & Grill.
To keep up with inflation, WINGS Tap & Grill has raised some menu prices by 25 cents to a dollar.
“Our clientele is still coming in supporting us which is really nice. They do notice the price difference but they understand,” Marshall said.
It’s a similar story at The Okanagan Eatery, a Vernon restaurant that specializes in all-day breakfast.
Enns’ family-owned restaurant expects to raise prices by about 25 to 50 cents per item before the summer.
The rising cost of food is a major factor and staffing shortages in the region have also had an impact on the business’ prices.
The latest data from Statistics Canada show the Okanagan restaurants are not alone.
Nationally, in March, the price of restaurant food was up 5.4 per cent compared to the same month the year before.
Food prices for consumers at the store have surged even faster. They were up 8.7 per cent in March compared with the previous year.
“It is always changing so we will change with it… if it keeps continuing to raise then unfortunately we’ve got to match that,” said Marshall.
Marshall noted the business also expects to lower prices if their costs drop.
For now restaurants passing their increased costs on to customers is yet another way Canadians are seeing their purchasing power decrease.
