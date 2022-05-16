Increased Paratransit services arrive in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is taking additional steps to provide accessible and reliable paratransit services to those in need.

The focus is on increased services for recreation programs including parks, concerts, bowling alleys, movies, swimming pools and more.

“The City of Regina is making leisure activities more accessible to individuals experiencing disabilities with better booking options, greater flexibility and improved trip times for paratransit customers,” said Kim Onrait, executive director of citizen services in a press release Monday. “We are very pleased to introduce this program as recreation promotes active and healthy lifestyles, and contributes to quality of life for everyone in our community.”

The additional services of the Paratransit recreation program include:

Extra service for same-day short notice trips between 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Additional peak-hour service available for trips to and from programs from 7-9 a.m. and 2:45-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Trip times that will better coincide with the start and end times of recreation programs and leisure activities.

Expanded eligibility to include individuals with disabilities who didn’t qualify for paratransit service previously.

No additional charge for trips up to five kilometres outside of city limits for recreation and leisure.

Recreation charter service will be available from June to August up to 100 kilometres out of Regina city limits, at half the charter rate.

Trips can be booked outside of service hours for recreation and leisure trips provided that the standard of two trips per hour is met.

As well, customers are able to bring any equipment or devices needed for the recreation programs with them.

The services are now available to the public.

Customers can book their trip by emailing Paratransit paratransit@regina.ca or by calling 306-777-7007.

