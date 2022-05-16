Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police canine recovers after contact with ‘illicit drug’ during weapons investigation

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 2:29 pm
london police cruiser fog ontario View image in full screen
A London, Ont., police canine is recovering and out of veterinary care after coming into contact with an 'illicit drug' during a weapons investigation on May 12, 2022. via @lpsmediaoffice/Twitter

The London police canine critically injured after coming into contact with an “illicit drug” during a weapons investigation downtown has been released from veterinary care and is recovering.

“We would like to thank those that looked after him and especially thank our unit’s Veterinarian, Dr. Tom Oster,” read a London police K9 Twitter post.

On May 12 at around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Adelaide Street and Dufferin Avenue for a report of two men armed with a firearm inside a taxi.

One suspect was arrested at a traffic stop in the 600 block of Dufferin Avenue while the other suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

While tracking the suspect who fled on foot, the police dog came into contact with the drug and required emergency medical attention for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was later found and arrested in the 600 block radius of York Street, according to police.

A police spokesperson did not comment on what the “illicit drug” was.

“We’ve been advised that there shouldn’t be any long-term effects from the exposure,” concluded the tweet from London police.

A 61-year-old man and a 38-year-old man from London have both been charged with six counts of possessing a Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking.

