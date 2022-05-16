Police seek elderly woman they say fought off would-be robber in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are trying to get in touch with an elderly woman they say was the victim of an attempted robbery in the lower city.

Investigators say it happened shortly before noon on Sunday, May 8 in the area of Main Street East and Victoria Avenue South when a male suspect grabbed the woman and tried to steal the bag she was carrying.

According to police, she was able to fend off the man, who then fled the area.

The victim, meanwhile, went inside the Canadian Tire to buy something and headed off in an unknown direction.

Police say the woman is described as being about 80 years old, five-foot-four, 110 pounds with grey hair, and wearing glasses, black pants, a navy blue jacket, black and white running shoes, and a blue headscarf with white designs.

They’re asking the woman — or anyone who knows who she might be — to contact Detective Jack Higginbottom at 905-546-3816 or anonymously contact Hamilton police through Crimestoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).