Environment

Kenora, Ont., residents told to watch for possible flooding amid rising water levels

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2022 1:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Update on flooding in Kenora' Update on flooding in Kenora
"We saw one road, the water level on it rose 15 inches overnight." City of Kenora Fire Chief Kent Readman says water continues to go up in some areas, with evacuation orders and alerts still in place.

A city in northwestern Ontario is monitoring water levels and telling residents to watch for the possibility of flooding.

That comes after an evacuation order was issued by the City of Kenora on Friday that said hundreds of residents were expected to be affected.

City officials are out surveying the situation today.

Read more: Flood watch issued for Fontas River in northeast B.C.

In a news release Sunday, the city said it’s concerned about rising water levels on many roads, noting some had seen “significant” water level increases over the weekend.

Click to play video: 'Kenora issues evacuation order for some residents as water levels rise' Kenora issues evacuation order for some residents as water levels rise
Kenora issues evacuation order for some residents as water levels rise

It advised anyone with residences north of the Kenora bypass route to monitor their homes and the possibility of flooding in their areas.

Read more: NASA releases satellite images of Manitoba flooding as province braces for more rain

The city says residents who require sandbags to protect their homes in areas not already evacuated should act quickly to ensure they continue to have road access.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
