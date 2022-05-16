Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario party leaders set to square off at election debate Monday night

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2022 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'Day 10 of Ontario election focuses on affordability' Day 10 of Ontario election focuses on affordability
WATCH ABOVE: Ten days into the Ontario election campaign and the parties are trying to spotlight their efforts to make your life more affordable. As Alan Carter reports, one party is hoping to swipe seats away from the NDP.

The leaders of Ontario’s four main political parties are set to face off at a televised debate this evening.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will all be participating.

The debate, set to get underway at 6:30 p.m., will be held at TVO in midtown Toronto and will be streamed by Global News on this page.

900 CHML will also carry live audio of the debate here.

The four leaders squared off last week at a debate focused on issues specific to northern Ontario, an event organized by the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ford, Del Duca, Horwath and Schreiner set to face off at Ontario Leaders Debate

Story continues below advertisement

The consortium of regional broadcasters that organized tonight’s debate says the event is open to parties running candidates in “all or almost all” of the province’s ridings.

The rules ensure Del Duca’s participation after the Liberals were forced to drop a handful of nominees last week and now have candidates running in 122 of 124 ridings.

Click to play video: 'Focus Ontario: May 14, 2022' Focus Ontario: May 14, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagOntario Election tagOntario Liberals tagontario ndp tagPC Party tagOntario 2022 Election tagElection Ontario tagOntario Greens tagontario elections 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers