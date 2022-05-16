Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Monday, May 16

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Toronto: visit to NDP campaign headquarters. 9 a.m. 2069 Lakeshore Blvd. W

Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: makes announcement on the cost of living. 9 a.m. Artscape Daniels Launchpad, Sugar Hall, 4th Floor 130 Queens Quay East, East Tower

Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph, Ont.: participates in local housing panel and debate. 9 a.m. Italian Canadian Club of Guelph, 135 Ferguson Street

Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street