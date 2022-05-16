Menu

Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Monday, May 16

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2022 6:18 am
Click to play video: 'Final preparations underway ahead of Ontario Leaders debate' Final preparations underway ahead of Ontario Leaders debate
WATCH ABOVE: Final preparations underway ahead of Ontario Leaders debate.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Toronto: visit to NDP campaign headquarters. 9 a.m. 2069 Lakeshore Blvd. W

Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: makes announcement on the cost of living. 9 a.m. Artscape Daniels Launchpad, Sugar Hall, 4th Floor 130 Queens Quay East, East Tower

Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph, Ont.: participates in local housing panel and debate. 9 a.m. Italian Canadian Club of Guelph, 135 Ferguson Street

Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street

