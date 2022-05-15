2 forest fires in N.S. now contained and being monitored, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Two Nova Scotia forest fires, including one considered the largest on record for the province, are both said to be contained as of Sunday.

Just before 1 p.m., the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said the fire in Chaplin, on the outskirts of Halifax, is 100 per cent contained.

However, crews are continuing their patrols and attending to hot spots.

“Residents may still see and smell small amounts of smoke in the area but this is normal for an active fire scene,” the province said on Twitter.

On Saturday afternoon, the fire was estimated to cover 60 hectares — up from 20 hectares on Friday night.

At the time, officials said the fire was spreading fast, however, conditions were looking favourable.

There were about 15 DNR personnel and two DNR fire trucks on site. There were also three apparatus from HRM fire with their operators.

Meanwhile, an out-of-control wild fire in the area of South Horseshoe Lake in Yarmouth County, which began burning on Monday afternoon, is also considered 100 per cent contained.

Officials said that the fire, considered the largest in the province’s history, was about 3,100 hectares in size.

A water bomber from Newfoundland and Labrador assisted in the firefighting efforts.

Nova Scotians are reminded to check the province’s latest burning restrictions, which is updated each day by 2 p.m.

As of Sunday afternoon, there is no burning allowed in Queens, Shelburne or Yarmouth counties. Burning is restricted until 7 p.m. in all other counties.

The CL-415 water bomber is on its way back to Newfoundland and Labrador after attending wildfires near Yarmouth and Chaplin. Thank you for helping to protect our communities and forests! @FFA_GovNL pic.twitter.com/3dJXXIgMng — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 14, 2022

— with a file from Karla Renic