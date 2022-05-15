Menu

Canada

2 forest fires in N.S. now contained and being monitored, officials say

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Follow burn bans and warnings, N.S. officials say as wildfires blaze' Follow burn bans and warnings, N.S. officials say as wildfires blaze
Summer is still more than a month away, but wildfire crews are already dealing with large-scale forest fires in Nova Scotia. Weather conditions have been working against them and the message from the front lines of firefighting is clear: the public needs to adhere to burn bans and warnings. Alexa MacLean reports.

Two Nova Scotia forest fires, including one considered the largest on record for the province, are both said to be contained as of Sunday.

Just before 1 p.m., the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said the fire in Chaplin, on the outskirts of Halifax, is 100 per cent contained.

Read more: ‘You could see flames shooting up:’ Crews battling forest fire on outskirts of Halifax

However, crews are continuing their patrols and attending to hot spots.

“Residents may still see and smell small amounts of smoke in the area but this is normal for an active fire scene,” the province said on Twitter.

On Saturday afternoon, the fire was estimated to cover 60 hectares — up from 20 hectares on Friday night.

Click to play video: 'Yarmouth County forest fire reaches 3,100 hectares' Yarmouth County forest fire reaches 3,100 hectares
Yarmouth County forest fire reaches 3,100 hectares

At the time, officials said the fire was spreading fast, however, conditions were looking favourable.

Trending Stories

There were about 15 DNR personnel and two DNR fire trucks on site. There were also three apparatus from HRM fire with their operators.

Meanwhile, an out-of-control wild fire in the area of South Horseshoe Lake in Yarmouth County, which began burning on Monday afternoon, is also considered 100 per cent contained.

Officials said that the fire, considered the largest in the province’s history, was about 3,100 hectares in size.

A water bomber from Newfoundland and Labrador assisted in the firefighting efforts.

Nova Scotians are reminded to check the province’s latest burning restrictions, which is updated each day by 2 p.m.

As of Sunday afternoon, there is no burning allowed in Queens, Shelburne or Yarmouth counties. Burning is restricted until 7 p.m. in all other counties.

— with a file from Karla Renic

