Health

Ontario COVID update: 1,024 people in hospital, 151 in ICU

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Pandemic photo essay' Pandemic photo essay
WATCH: A photo essay is shedding a light on frontline workers and the COVID-19 patients they care for. The portfolio of photos, Alone Together is by AHS staff photojournalist Leah Hennel. She joins Global News Mornings to talk about her intimate access to an unprecedented moment in history.

There are 1,024 people in hospital in Ontario with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to data released by the province.

There are also 151 people in an Ontario ICU due to the virus.

The figures represent a drop from the 1,392 people in hospital and 156 in intensive care Ontario reported Saturday. The figures also show a week-on-week decline — Ontario reported 1,167 people in hospital and 207 in intensive care last Sunday.

Data reported on Sunday is likely an underestimate as not all hospitals report on the weekend.

Read more: Ontario COVID update: 1,392 people in hospital, 156 in ICU

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said COVID-19 wastewater indicators are declining as part of a broader trend. He also said test positivity and hospitalizations are also on the way down.

Story continues below advertisement

“If we continue along this trajectory, I think we’ll have a low level of endemic activity throughout the summer,” he said in an interview.

The province reported a total of seven new deaths on Sunday.

Ontario also reported 1,564 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

A total of 1,286,468 cases have been reported during the pandemic so far.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario’s top doctor predicts ‘calm summer’ for COVID-19, worries about BA.4, BA.5

Ontario reported 91.2 per cent of people aged 12 or older were vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, while 60.1 per cent of those aged 18 or older have received a booster shot.

Ontario has administered a total of 33,097,545 shots.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
