Ontario COVID update: 1,024 people in hospital, 151 in ICU

There are 1,024 people in hospital in Ontario with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to data released by the province.

There are also 151 people in an Ontario ICU due to the virus.

The figures represent a drop from the 1,392 people in hospital and 156 in intensive care Ontario reported Saturday. The figures also show a week-on-week decline — Ontario reported 1,167 people in hospital and 207 in intensive care last Sunday.

Data reported on Sunday is likely an underestimate as not all hospitals report on the weekend.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said COVID-19 wastewater indicators are declining as part of a broader trend. He also said test positivity and hospitalizations are also on the way down.

“If we continue along this trajectory, I think we’ll have a low level of endemic activity throughout the summer,” he said in an interview.

The province reported a total of seven new deaths on Sunday.

Ontario also reported 1,564 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

A total of 1,286,468 cases have been reported during the pandemic so far.

Ontario reported 91.2 per cent of people aged 12 or older were vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, while 60.1 per cent of those aged 18 or older have received a booster shot.

Ontario has administered a total of 33,097,545 shots.

–With files from The Canadian Press