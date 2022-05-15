Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Democrats to release costing for platform ahead of debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2022 9:09 am
Click to play video: 'Day 10 of Ontario election focuses on affordability' Day 10 of Ontario election focuses on affordability
WATCH: Ten days into the Ontario election campaign and the parties are trying to spotlight their efforts to make your life more affordable. As Alan Carter reports, one party is hoping to swipe seats away from the NDP.

TORONTO — Ontario’s New Democrats are set to release costing for their election campaign platform today.

The party unveiled its plan for the province late last month, but didn’t attach price tags to its promises.

Leader Andrea Horwath says the costing will offer “evidence” that it’s possible for a government to make residents’ lives better.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario NDP pledge to lower auto insurance rates by 40%, if elected in June

Horwath won’t be making the presentation herself, instead leaving it to Catherine Fife, the NDP candidate for Waterloo.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca are also taking the day off.

The three will reunite in Toronto tomorrow, alongside Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, for a debate.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Andrea Horwath tagOntario Election tagontario ndp tagOntario election 2022 tag2022 Ontario election tagOntario New Democrats tagOntario NDP promises tagToronto provincial election promises tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers