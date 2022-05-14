Menu

Video link
Headline link
Severe Manitoba weather washes out roads and throws ice onto property

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 8:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Duck Mountain, MB washed out road' Duck Mountain, MB washed out road
Submitted video shows the extent of washed out roads near Duck Mountain in Manitoba.

The weather continues to create problems for Manitobans, as more flood waters wash out provincial roads around Duck Mountain.

Provincial Road 366 and 367 near Pine River are closed at Highway 10 near Mafeking, as waters swept away chunks of the roadway.

A spokesperson for the province says they are aware of the washouts. Repairs won’t begin until water levels recede and it’s safe to do so.

Meanwhile, north of Gimli, strong wind gusts blew ice from Lake Winnipeg onto the shoreline damaging trees and buildings.

The ice smashed a window at a lakeside cabin at Camp Arnes, where volunteers say they will clean up once the ice melts.

Ice build up pushes against building and knocks down trees at Camp Arnes north of Gimli, Man./Wilma Geschiere View image in full screen
Ice build up pushes against building and knocks down trees at Camp Arnes north of Gimli, Man./Wilma Geschiere.

Wilma Geschiere is a volunteer at Camp Arnes, and said it was nothing like she’s ever seen before.

“The ice came right inside…like a bulldozer just pushed right in,” said Geschiere.

Thankfully no one was injured, as the cabins were empty, she said.

