Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Roe v. Wade: Abortion rights protesters rally across U.S.

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 14, 2022 12:16 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Abortion rights protesters march to Supreme Court amid risk Roe v. Wade will be overturned

Demonstrators facing down a Supreme Court decision that could overturn right to an abortion planned rallies from coast to coast Saturday to express their outrage _ and to mobilize for the fight ahead.

More than 380 events were planned from Maine to Hawaii, with the largest gatherings in big cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City, organizers said.

In Washington, D.C., activists planned to gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is now surrounded by a security fence.

Read more: Nationwide abortion bill would backfire in Canada as it did in the U.S., experts say

Tens of thousands of people were expected at the “Bans off our Bodies” events, providing an outlet for anger and frustration for abortion rights activists after a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

Story continues below advertisement

“If it’s a fight they want, it’s a fight they’ll get,” said Rachel Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa pressured to grant universal access to contraception' Ottawa pressured to grant universal access to contraception
Ottawa pressured to grant universal access to contraception

Polls show that most Americans want to preserve access to abortion _ at least in the earlier stages of pregnancy _ but the Supreme Court appeared to be poised to let the states have the final say.

Trending Stories

If that happens, roughly half of states, mostly in the South and Midwest, are expected to quickly ban abortion.

The upcoming ruling stands to energize voters, potentially shaping the upcoming midterm elections.

Read more: U.S. Senate fails to pass abortion rights bill, leaving future of Roe v. Wade bleak

Saturday’s rallies were being held three days after the U.S. Senate failed to muster enough votes to codify Roe v. Wade. Sponsors included the Women’s March, Move On, Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, MoveOn, SEIU and other organizations.

Story continues below advertisement

Carmona said the fight will continue at polling places, demonstrations and other venues “until we have a full restoration of our rights.”

“It’s no exaggeration to say that for the women of this country, this will be a summer of rage,” she said.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Roe v. Wade tagroe vs wade overturned tagabortion laws in US tagwhat is roe vs wade tagabortion rights usa tagabortion usa tagwhat is roe vs wade all about tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers