RCMP to charge 5 people in 2021 homicide of Lane Tailfeathers

Nearly a year after a southern Alberta man’s body was found, RCMP have arrested five people in his death.

Lane Tailfeathers was reported missing by his family in June 2021, who said he was last seen in Fort Macleod. The body of the 35-year-old man was discovered by a rancher near Burmis, Alta., on July 20, 2021.

In a news release Saturday, RCMP said five people were taken into custody in relation to his homicide Friday.

Charges are pending and their identities will be released once those charges are laid.