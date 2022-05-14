Menu

Crime

RCMP to charge 5 people in 2021 homicide of Lane Tailfeathers

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 11:59 am
Lane Tailfeathers was last seen in Fort Macleod, Alta. on June 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Lane Tailfeathers was last seen in Fort Macleod, Alta. on June 20, 2021. Courtesy: Billi-J Heavyshields

Nearly a year after a southern Alberta man’s body was found, RCMP have arrested five people in his death.

Lane Tailfeathers was reported missing by his family in June 2021, who said he was last seen in Fort Macleod. The body of the 35-year-old man was discovered by a rancher near Burmis, Alta., on July 20, 2021.

Family of Lane Tailfeathers holds memorial in Fort Macleod: 'We want justice'

In a news release Saturday, RCMP said five people were taken into custody in relation to his homicide Friday.

Charges are pending and their identities will be released once those charges are laid.

