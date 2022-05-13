Explore the Okanagan Valley at Meadowlark Nature Festival

Send this page to someone via email

For decades the Meadowlark Nature Festival has encouraged Okanagan residents to get outside and learn about the beauty in our own backyard.

After a two-year hiatus organizers are ready to welcome nature lovers on tours to learn about the great outdoors.

The Meadowlark Nature Festival is an interactive event that explores and celebrates the natural environment of the Okanagan-Similkameen region.

“We are out there trying to save the world one baby step at a time,” said Paul Lockington, Meadowlark Nature Festival program coordinator.

There are more than 40 tours to choose from from Kelowna to Osoyoos and there’s something for everyone to enjoy. There are tours on horseback, on foot or by bicycle.

Story continues below advertisement

“[The tours] are rated on a difficulty scale from zero to four. Four means that you need special boots and sticks and zero means you are going to sit and listen to someone talk. You don’t need to necessarily hike or bike, you can walk and talk,” said Lockington.

Tickets are selling fast for the nature tours, for a full listing and to sign up visit www.meadowlarkfestival.ca

There’s also a benefit concert at the Oliver District Wine Village on May 20 and a gala diner and auction at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on May 22.

— with files from Darrian Matassa-Fung