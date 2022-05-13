Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Explore the Okanagan Valley at Meadowlark Nature Festival

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 9:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Meadowlark Nature Festival provides guided tours through nature once again after pandemic pause' Meadowlark Nature Festival provides guided tours through nature once again after pandemic pause
Meadowlark Nature Festival provides guided tours through nature once again after pandemic pause

For decades the Meadowlark Nature Festival has encouraged Okanagan residents to get outside and learn about the beauty in our own backyard.

After a two-year hiatus organizers are ready to welcome nature lovers on tours to learn about the great outdoors.

The Meadowlark Nature Festival is an interactive event that explores and celebrates the natural environment of the Okanagan-Similkameen region.

“We are out there trying to save the world one baby step at a time,” said Paul Lockington, Meadowlark Nature Festival program coordinator.

Read more: Algae blooms part of nature, but can be harmful: Interior Health

There are more than 40 tours to choose from from Kelowna to Osoyoos and there’s something for everyone to enjoy. There are tours on horseback, on foot or by bicycle.

Story continues below advertisement
“[The tours] are rated on a difficulty scale from zero to four. Four means that you need special boots and sticks and zero means you are going to sit and listen to someone talk. You don’t need to necessarily hike or bike, you can walk and talk,” said Lockington.

Read more: Nature Trust of BC asks for public’s help to purchase ecologically-important land near Kaleden

Tickets are selling fast for the nature tours, for a full listing and to sign up visit www.meadowlarkfestival.ca 

There’s also a benefit concert at the Oliver District Wine Village on May 20 and a gala diner and auction at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on May 22.

— with files from Darrian Matassa-Fung

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
central okanagan tagpenticton tagEnvironment tagsouth okanagan tagMeadowlark Nature Festival tagInteractive Festival tagInteractive Tour tagNature Festival tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers