North Korea reported 21 new deaths on Friday from people with fevers amid its first COVID-19 outbreak, which state leader Kim Jong Un called a “great disaster,” state news agency reported on Saturday.

About 280,810 people were being treated with symptoms, KCNA news agency reported.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Sandra Maler)