Crime

2 men sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2018 homicide in Richmond Hill: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 5:44 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Two men have been found guilty and sentenced to jail time in connection with a 2018 homicide in Richmond Hill, police say.

In a press release, York Regional police said on May 17, 2018, at around 6:50 a.m., York Regional police received report of a home invasion in Toronto, and that a vehicle connected to it may be located in the Bayswater Avenue and Emily Court area of Richmond Hill.

Police said when officers arrived, a vehicle was located at the end of the street. Officers said a deceased man was found in the driver’s seat.

According to police, investigators believe that two suspects were involved in the murder.

Read more: Woman pushed onto subway tracks in Toronto sues TTC for $1M

Officers said the men then went to a residence in Toronto connected to the victim.

Trending Stories

Police said two males who were at the residence were “tied up and robbed,” but were not physically injured.

However, officers said the victim’s dog was killed.

According to the release, on March 17, Justice Laura Bird found Brandon Hudson of Richmond Hill, and Arjuna Paramsothy from Newmarket, guilty of first degree murder, two counts of forcible confinement and two counts of robbery with a firearm.

Hudson was also convicted of disguise with intent.

On May 3, Justice Bird sentenced both men to 25 years in prison for first degree murder, with four years already served.

“Jail time for the additional offences is to be served concurrently,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

