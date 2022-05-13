Menu

May 21 – GoElectric

By The Staff 770 CHQR
Posted May 13, 2022 5:25 pm
GoElectric Logo View image in full screen
Exclusive Provider of Used Electric Cars and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles for Calgary and Beyond. GoElectric

Alberta’s exclusive dealer of used electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. GoElectric is your one-stop shop for all things “Electric Car”. In this era of high gas prices, they’re sure to have a vehicle that will fit your needs and your budget.

Check out their inventory online  – and don’t miss them on Talk to the Experts this Saturday, May 21 at 11 on 770 CHQR – as they discuss the future benefits and concerns of electric vehicles in Alberta.

Click here to visit: https://www.goelectricyyc.com/

 

