Fire

Man found dead in Steinbach house fire: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 3:07 pm
Steinbach RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Steinbach RCMP detachment. RCMP

A 41-year-old man was found dead in a Steinbach structure fire, RCMP say.

Police, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, continue to investigate the incident, which took place at a home on Aspen Four Drive in Steinbach Thursday night.

Police investigate 'suspicious' death at site of Winnipeg fire

Police said the man’s body was discovered by firefighters after the blaze was under control and they were able to enter the building safely.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigation into fatal Portage la Prairie house fire continues
