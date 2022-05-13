Hamilton’s Sew Hungry Festival is back

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in a couple of years, the Sew Hungry Festival will be up and running on Ottawa Street.

The one-day festival is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus and it is expected to be a smaller event than in years past, but much of that had to do with the fact organizers weren’t entirely sure they’d be putting on a show yet.

Event co-ordinator Chelsea Bradley says they do expect about 25 food trucks to line Ottawa Street between Dunsmure Road and Barton Street.

“For a long time, we had no idea if we could do it…. It probably wasn’t until February or March that we got the go-ahead, so yeah — we have to start planning. So everything has been more last-minute.”

The event shuts down Ottawa Street for pedestrians and takes place between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and doesn’t just feature the trucks.

Braley says there will be activities for young kids, as well as a music stage and a beer garden for adults.

“Our goal is to get people to Ottawa Street to check out the festival, but also to discover Ottawa Street. Sometimes you might find a new shop or restaurant that people will come to all year ’round. The festival is one day, but Ottawa Street is always open.

She says that safety is also top of mind and that having a smaller event will help with that.

“They will be spread out a bit more, which will help with lineups and hopefully with crowding and we’re trying to keep it flowing as much as possible and giving more space to people.”

But for many who will be in attendance, Braley says she knows it’s only about one thing: the food.

“I keep telling people: invest in some stretchy pants. You’ll probably need it. “