Canada

Ontario carpenters’ union strike ongoing amid ‘stalled negotiations’

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 11:32 am
Click to play video: 'Carpenters out on strike, threatening GTA projects' Carpenters out on strike, threatening GTA projects
WATCH ABOVE: (May 9) Around 15,000 carpenters walked off the job in Ontario in a strike over pay. The labour action could further delay projects that are already behind. Sean O'Shea reports.

A carpenters’ union in Ontario says a strike involving more than 15,000 of its members is ongoing amid “stalled negotiations.”

In an updated statement issued Thursday, the Carpenter’s District Council of Ontario (CDCO), United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America said they wanted to return to negotiations on Friday and if not then, on the weekend or “any day next week.”

The union claims that the employers said they can’t meet Friday or next week because they need to gather data before restarting negotiations.

“It is incredibly disappointing that this group of employers wants to hold hostage millions (if not billions) of dollars’ worth of construction, much of which involves critical infrastructure, because they are unprepared,” said Mike Yorke, the CDCO’s president and director of public affairs and innovation.

“Stalling these negotiations for 12 days or even longer will have a hugely detrimental effect across Ontario. The livelihoods of our members are being impacted and we demand that the employers get back to the bargaining table as soon as possible to resolve this situation before it gets any worse.”

The strike began Monday and involves those who work in the industrial, commercial and institutional sector of the construction industry.

The CDCO is composed of 17 local unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners across Ontario and represents a total of around 25,000 workers in a variety of skilled trades.

“Stalled infrastructure developments impact all Ontarians, including our members that are desperate to get back to work to be able to provide for their families,” the statement said.

The union said they want to see an increase in wages for their workers amid high inflation and the rising cost of living.

Global News has reached out to The Construction Labour Relations Association of Ontario for comment but has not yet received a response.

Unionized commercial carpenters from the Ontario Chapter of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America picket in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Unionized commercial carpenters from the Ontario Chapter of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America picket in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A member of the Ontario Chapter of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America at a picket line Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. View image in full screen
A member of the Ontario Chapter of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America at a picket line Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

