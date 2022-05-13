Menu

Crime

Woodstock, Ont. youth faces multiple sex and child pornography charges 

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 11:04 am
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
Woodstock, Ont., police charged a male youth with seven sex and child pornography-related offences on Wednesday, May 12, 2022. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

A male youth is facing seven sex and child pornography charges following an investigation, according to Woodstock, Ont., police.

As a result of a search warrant on Wednesday, the youth has been charged with sexual interference, sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching as well as possessing, manufacturing, accessing and distributing child pornography.

Read more: 2nd man charged with murder in death of Lynda Marques, London police say

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youth, who has been released from custody with a future court date, will not be identified.

Police have not disclosed the age of the youth.

The Woodstock Police Service would like anyone with information about this investigation to contact them at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

