Montreal to experience earliest-ever heat wave: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal recorded its first 30 C day Thursday and the heat isn’t expected to let up until Sunday.

“Such a three-day pattern has never been observed so early in May since the beginning of observations,” according to Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin.

Environment Canada said the previous earliest occurrence of a heat wave happened on May 20, 1911.

The record heat had Montrealers scrambling to find ways to cool off Thursday.

Air conditioning units at Loue Froid were flying out of the warehouse.

“With big industrial machines we’re sold out. Commercial machines we’re sold out. With residential we still have some left, but we figure that within a week, everything will be gone,” said Luc Despatie, CEO at Loue Froid.

Story continues below advertisement

Despatie warns it will be difficult to find an AC unit, due to product shortages.

“Sadly enough, it’s going to nip a few people in the butt this year,” he said.

According to Environment Canada it’s not unusual for the thermometer to reach 30 C in May.

“That’s really not a special thing. We get 30 degrees in May, one year out of three,” said Bégin.

Plateau-Mont-Royal is one Montreal borough giving its residents a chance to cool off by opening splash pads earlier than usual.

“It’s really hot. And, you know, a lot of people have small apartments. Most people in our community don’t have access to backyards. And so our parks take on a greater importance,” said Alex Norris, Plateau-Mont-Royal city councillor.

Outdoor public pools in the borough, still remain closed.

“We need to have lifeguards. And often our lifeguards are young people who are in school or in college. And so they need to finish their studies before we can hire them,” said Norris.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, recently-reopened ice cream shops are scooping up business for people looking for a sweet relief from the heat.

“It’s great weather to enjoy ice cream and it’s a great start for summer,” said Kem Coba employee Mathieu Fontaine.

If you’re planning to spend time outside in the coming days, experts say take breaks in the shade, stay hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen.

1:59 Mid-May heat wave hits Montreal Mid-May heat wave hits Montreal