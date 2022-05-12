London, Ont. could reach high of 29 C, set new record Thursday 

Send this page to someone via email

The summer-like weather continues in London, Ont., as the city could reach a high of 29 C on Thursday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

“If we do get to 29 C, it will be a new record for the London airport,” said Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada. “The old record is 28.7 C set back in 1991.”

For the London area, aside from the airport, the temperature record was set back in 1881 at 31.1 C – a long-standing record that will not likely be broken on Thursday, according to Flisfeder.

The warmer weather arrived later than usual this year as the city experienced an out-of-season storm roll in on April 18 that generated close to 5 cm of snow.

Now, just over three weeks later, the temperature in London has not dipped below 20 C since May 9.

However, as quickly as they came, the high temperatures won’t be staying. Cooler temperatures and spring showers are expected to return starting Monday.

“It’s going to be dipping down early next week to seasonal temperatures, so high teens, possibly squeaking to the low 20 degrees,” said Flisfeder. “So even though it could be 10 degrees cooler, it’s still in the realm of normal for mid to late May.”

Heading into the weekend with the annual Friday the 13th motorcycle rally returning to Port Dover, Ont., Flisfeder recommends those participating stay hydrated, protect their skin and limit strenuous activity, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

