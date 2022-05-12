Splash pads in Peterborough open for 2022 season

Send this page to someone via email

Splash pads in Peterborough are now open for the season, the city announced on Thursday afternoon.

There are four splash pads which will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m., located at the following sites:

Barnardo Park, Barnardo Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard

King Edward Park, 455 George St. South

Kinsmen Park, 1 Kinsmen Way (Sherbrooke Street and Clonsilla Avenue)

Rogers Cove, 131 Maria St.

The city says the splash pad at Nicholls Oval park is temporarily closed for maintenance, and is expected to open later this spring.

The city says beaches at Rogers Cove and Beavermead Park will not have supervision until the city’s lifeguard program starts on June 25.

Wading pools at city parks will open later this month when lifeguard supervision is provided.

Additional information on the city’s splash pads, beaches and wading pools is available online at peterborough.ca/splash.

