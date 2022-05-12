Rainfall warnings in effect for Regina, southeast Sask. heading into weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A rainfall warning is in effect for Regina and other parts of southeast Saskatchewan for Thursday and Friday.

“Rain, at times heavy, is expected,” a release from the city said. The heaviest rain is expected to fall Thursday night into Friday morning with 30 to 60 millimeters forecast to hit the ground.

There are chances of flash floods and water pooling on roads, as well as flooding in low-lying areas such as underpasses that people should watch out for.

Regina weather forecast for upcoming week as rainfall warning takes effect.

Environment Canada also said strong wind gusts up to 80km/hr could also be possible overnight Thursday into Friday.

“This storm is still in the early stages of formation in the Central Plains of the United States. Forecasts may change as it takes shape over the coming 12 to 24 hours. Please watch for updated forecasts and/or alerts as the system approaches,” Environment Canada said on its website.

The government suggests keeping an eye on alerts and forecasts by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.