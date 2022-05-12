Police seek information from Toronto LGBTQ2 community after man found dead in Bradford Canal

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe Police Service is appealing to Toronto’s LGBTQ2 community for help in solving a homicide involving a 37-year-old man whose body was found in the Bradford Canal last month.

“We have also learned new information that Mr. Shabani frequented the communities of Keele and Finch and Church and Wellesley,” Staff Sgt. Dave Phillips said at a news conference on Thursday.

The body of Mojtaba Shabani was found in the canal on April 15, police said.

Investigators also said Shabani moved to Canada from Iran in 2010. Currently, officers have not been able to locate any immediate family or close contacts.

Phillips said they are appealing to the LGBTQ2 in Toronto, as Shabani was part of that community, if anyone knew him or saw him prior to mid April.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any information is going to be very important in solving this case,” Phillips said. “We believe that they hold the key to helping identify his movements in the days and weeks prior to his death.”

They have released an updated photo of the victim in hopes someone might come forward with more information.

Investigators did not elaborate on Shabani’s cause of death but only classified the findings as in line with a homicide.

It is also unclear how long Shabani was dead before being found, but Phillips did say “it doesn’t appear that it was a lengthily period of time, in and around that date.”

South Simcoe Police said they are working Toronto Police and York Regional Police in a multi-jurisdictional effort.