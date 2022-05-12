Menu

Politics

Manitoba business group wants tax review; premier says she’s willing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2022 12:49 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media following the delivery of the 2022 budget at the legislature in Winnipeg on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Stefanson says she is open to the idea of reviewing Manitoba taxes to remain competitive with other provinces. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media following the delivery of the 2022 budget at the legislature in Winnipeg on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Stefanson says she is open to the idea of reviewing Manitoba taxes to remain competitive with other provinces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says she is open to the idea of reviewing Manitoba taxes to remain competitive with other provinces.

Stefanson told the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce she is willing to look at taxes, including the health and post-secondary education levy, which applies to companies with total payrolls above a certain level.

Read more: Manitoba to boast Canada’s lowest minimum wage when rate increases in Saskatchewan

Other western provinces do not have such a tax, and Manitoba businesses have complained the tax makes it more expensive to expand and hire new people.

Trending Stories

Stefanson cautioned that the government cannot change things overnight and would take a measured approach as it is still working to balance the budget.

With the exception of a small surplus in 2019, the Manitoba government has not recorded a balanced budget since the fiscal year that ended in March 2009.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba budget offers tax cuts, aims to make life more affordable for Manitobans' Manitoba budget offers tax cuts, aims to make life more affordable for Manitobans
Manitoba budget offers tax cuts, aims to make life more affordable for Manitobans – Apr 12, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
