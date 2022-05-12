SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Putin’s apparent girlfriend not immune from future Canadian sanctions: Joly

By Marie Woolf The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2022 7:52 am
Alina Kabaeva View image in full screen
Alina Kabaeva, Russian Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics, watches the men's preliminary round group A ice hockey match between Russia and Slovakia at Bolshoi Ice Palace at the 22nd Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 16, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. Kabaeva, Vladimir Putin's rumoured girlfriend, could face Canadian sanctions, the foreign affairs minister says. Visual China Group via Getty Images

Canada has not ruled out imposing sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, says the foreign affairs minister.

Kabaeva’s name is reported to have appeared on a draft list of individuals who could be sanctioned by the European Union.

Read more: Canada sanctions Putin’s daughters, 12 other Russian associates

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, asked last month if Kabaeva could appear on a future sanctions list, said, “No one is safe from our sanctions.”

Melanie Joly said Canada’s goal was to be in lockstep with its allies on imposing sanctions on individuals with links to Putin.

The minister said in an interview that Canada is preparing a fresh list of sanctions that will be announced soon. She confirmed that Canada has not ruled out adding Kabaeva’s name to a future sanctions list.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Our goal is to be completely in line with the European Union,” she said. “It is our goal that all the sanctions by our allies also be put in place in Canada.”

Click to play video: 'Canada imposes additional sanctions on 14 Russian associates, including Putin’s daughters: Trudeau' Canada imposes additional sanctions on 14 Russian associates, including Putin’s daughters: Trudeau
Canada imposes additional sanctions on 14 Russian associates, including Putin’s daughters: Trudeau – Apr 19, 2022

Canada and the EU have already imposed sanctions on Putin’s adult daughters, Mariya Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova. Canada has also sanctioned oligarchs close to the Russian president, as well as Putin himself.

Putin, 69, has been intensely private about his personal life and has previously denied a relationship with the 38-year-old former rhythmic gymnastics medallist, who has several children.

Read more: Vladimir Putin’s daughters now sanctioned by the U.S. Here’s why

Kabaeva has won multiple Olympic medals, including gold, as well as world championship medals and European championship medals for rhythmic gymnastics.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagUkraine war tagUkraine news tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagCanada News tagUkraine Russia news tagRussia Ukraine news tagAlina Kabaeva tagPutin Alina Kabaeva tagVladimir Putin Alina Kabaeva tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers