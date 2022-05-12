Menu

Sports

Sask. Roughriders introduce team’s new play-by-play announcer

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 6:33 pm

Fans tuning in to watch the green and white from home will hear a familiar voice coming over the speakers.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced Michael Ball, also known as ‘Ballsy,’ will be the team’s new play-by-play announcer.

Read more: Veteran Hughes returns to Saskatchewan Roughriders

Ball is not new to the Riders franchise, having done pre- and post-game shows as well as play-by-play for the Regina Rams. He’s also a popular local rock radio host.

Ball says getting to do play-by-play for the Roughriders is his dream job.

“(When) I got into radio, I wanted to broadcast and actually do this job,” he said. “They asked me at broadcasting school ‘do you want to be the voice of the (Calgary) Flames or voice of the (Edmonton) Oilers’ … I said ‘no I just want to go back to Regina eventually and be the voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.'”

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders hoping Grey Cup buzz will boost ticket sales

Ball says he is most excited for two games, the touchdown Atlantic against the Argo’s and the Grey Cup in November where he hopes the Riders will be playing on their home turf.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Roughriders hoping Grey Cup buzz will boost ticket sales' Saskatchewan Roughriders hoping Grey Cup buzz will boost ticket sales
Saskatchewan Roughriders hoping Grey Cup buzz will boost ticket sales
