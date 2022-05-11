Goop introduces ‘The Diapér’ and people can’t decide if the $120 nappies are real

Send this page to someone via email

Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s luxury beauty and wellness brand, has announced it will launch a new disposable diaper – pardon, it’s actually a Diapér – and to say that people are confused would be an understatement.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon, Goop revealed “The Diapér.” It’s described as a disposable nappy lined with virgin alpaca wool and secured with amber gemstones, which are “known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties.”

A pack of 12 diapers, which are “infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby,” will retail for US$120.

Naturally, the announcement has left many bewildered, which sometimes happens when Goop launches or recommends a new product.

This has to be a joke… https://t.co/hPjDkeUQZg — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) May 11, 2022

This has to be a joke. Even by goop standards, this is absurd, surely? — Virginia (Ginna) Closs (@formtheturtle) May 11, 2022

There’s a good chance the post is satire, although the company has not confirmed either way.

On Mother’s Day, CBS News published a column written by Paltrow on “the joys and stresses of motherhood.”

In the article, Paltrow specifically addressed the price of diapers, despite admitting she’d never thought of it before.

The actor says she was made aware of the so-called “diaper tax” when it was brought to her attention by her team at Goop.

“Despite the absolute necessity of diapers, in 33 states they’re taxed like a luxury good. Depending on the state, this sales tax can add between 1.5 and 7 percent to their cost. This makes diapers the fourth highest household expense for many low-income families,” she wrote.

People, however, have reason to doubt Goop and Paltrow.

Paltrow has made past headlines (and faced hefty settlement fines) over allegations that her company made unscientific claims about some of its products. Goop’s products and advice have also been subject to ridicule for years.

5:15 Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’: Fact-checking the health claims Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’: Fact-checking the health claims – Jan 24, 2020

In 2018, Goop paid $145,000 in civil penalties over health claims it made about three products “that were not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence,” the Orange County District Attorney’s office said at the time.

The offending items were the notorious Jade Egg, a $66 item designed to be inserted into women’s vaginas to supposedly improve their sex lives, the “heart-activating” $55 Rose Quartz Egg, and the $22 Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend, a tincture that Goop claimed “assists in the clearing of guilt, shame, self-criticism and blame.”

In addition to the now-infamous jade egg controversy, Goop has faced backlash for advising that women steam their vaginas, has hocked a $15,000, 24-karat gold sex toy and has listed a DIY coffee enema kit for sale online.

So, while The Diapér is likely an attempt to bring attention to a very important issue, it’s understandable why some might be skeptical.

is that Goop diaper thing real? if so, we need to collectively manifest an asteroid hitting the earth — Matt Eyre (@MatthewEyre) May 11, 2022

People also pointed out that even a well-meaning, satirical post about $120 diapers might not be the best idea, considering there’s a very real infant formula shortage happening in the U.S.

Swaddling my infant in alpaca wool and gemstones while tersely posting "breast is best" under stories about a formula shortage pic.twitter.com/4qJLWWAkdh — Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) May 11, 2022

If that Goop diapér is actually real…and will be available for sale in the same timeline as formula shortages, then Paltrow is really Marie Antoinetting herself big time. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) May 11, 2022

According to the post, The Diapér will be available for purchase Thursday, May 12, at 11 a.m. EST.