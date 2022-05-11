Menu

Goop introduces ‘The Diapér’ and people can’t decide if the $120 nappies are real

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 6:24 pm
A photo of Goop's new diaper, as seen on their instagram account. View image in full screen
Goop's The Diapér is described as a disposable diaper 'lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties.'. Instagram / @goop

Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s luxury beauty and wellness brand, has announced it will launch a new disposable diaper – pardon, it’s actually a Diapér – and to say that people are confused would be an understatement.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon, Goop revealed “The Diapér.” It’s described as a disposable nappy lined with virgin alpaca wool and secured with amber gemstones, which are “known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties.”

A pack of 12 diapers, which are “infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby,” will retail for US$120.

Naturally, the announcement has left many bewildered, which sometimes happens when Goop launches or recommends a new product.

There’s a good chance the post is satire, although the company has not confirmed either way.

On Mother’s Day, CBS News published a column written by Paltrow on “the joys and stresses of motherhood.”

In the article, Paltrow specifically addressed the price of diapers, despite admitting she’d never thought of it before.

The actor says she was made aware of the so-called “diaper tax” when it was brought to her attention by her team at Goop.

Trending Stories

Read more: Goop-age wellness — Why are people so desperate to feel good?

“Despite the absolute necessity of diapers, in 33 states they’re taxed like a luxury good. Depending on the state, this sales tax can add between 1.5 and 7 percent to their cost. This makes diapers the fourth highest household expense for many low-income families,” she wrote.

People, however, have reason to doubt Goop and Paltrow.

Paltrow has made past headlines (and faced hefty settlement fines) over allegations that her company made unscientific claims about some of its products. Goop’s products and advice have also been subject to ridicule for years.

Click to play video: 'Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’: Fact-checking the health claims' Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’: Fact-checking the health claims
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’: Fact-checking the health claims – Jan 24, 2020

In 2018, Goop paid $145,000 in civil penalties over health claims it made about three products “that were not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence,” the Orange County District Attorney’s office said at the time.

The offending items were the notorious Jade Egg, a $66 item designed to be inserted into women’s vaginas to supposedly improve their sex lives, the “heart-activating” $55 Rose Quartz Egg, and the $22 Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend, a tincture that Goop claimed “assists in the clearing of guilt, shame, self-criticism and blame.”

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop expanding to Canada — and some medical experts aren’t happy

In addition to the now-infamous jade egg controversy, Goop has faced backlash for advising that women steam their vaginas, has hocked a $15,000, 24-karat gold sex toy and has listed a DIY coffee enema kit for sale online.

So, while The Diapér is likely an attempt to bring attention to a very important issue, it’s understandable why some might be skeptical.

People also pointed out that even a well-meaning, satirical post about $120 diapers might not be the best idea, considering there’s a very real infant formula shortage happening in the U.S.

According to the post, The Diapér will be available for purchase Thursday, May 12, at 11 a.m. EST.

