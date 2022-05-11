Menu

Canada

Canadian soldier charged for speaking against COVID-19 vaccine mandate in uniform

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 5:04 pm
A Canadian soldier who publicly spoke out against federal vaccine requirements while in uniform has been charged. View image in full screen
A Canadian soldier who publicly spoke out against federal vaccine requirements while in uniform has been charged. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

A Canadian soldier who publicly spoke out against federal vaccine requirements while in uniform has been charged.

The Department of National Defence says Warrant Officer James Topp faces two charges of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

A charge sheet provided by Topp’s lawyer, Phillip Millar, says the army reservist is accused of criticizing vaccine requirements for military personnel and other federal employees on two occasions in February while wearing his uniform.

Trending Stories

Those include a video posted to social media as well as public comments made in Surrey, B.C.

Canadian Armed Forces members are restricted in what they can say while in uniform, but Millar argues such restrictions should not apply to policies that affect them personally.

Defence Department spokeswoman Jessica Lamirande says a second Armed Forces member charged with the same offence received a $500 fine after being found guilty.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canadian Armed Forces tagDepartment of National Defence tagcanadian soldier charged tagjames topp charged tagjames topp covid-19 vaccine mandate tagWarrant Officer James Topp tag

