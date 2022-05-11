Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Over a dozen athletes suing Gymnastics Canada, provincial bodies over alleged abuse

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 1:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian gymnasts allege years of abuse, call for action' Canadian gymnasts allege years of abuse, call for action
WATCH ABOVE: Canadian gymnasts allege years of abuse, call for action – Apr 26, 2022

More than a dozen former Canadian gymnasts have launched a class-action lawsuit claiming lasting physical and psychological damages suffered over many years.

Amelia Cline is the named plaintiff and there are as many as 20 class members so far.

The athletes are suing Gymnastics Canada and provincial governing bodies in B.C., Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Cline was coached by Vladimir and Svetlana Lashin at Omega Gymnastics Sports Centre in Coquitlam, B.C.

Read more: ‘Very toxic environment’: Canadian gymnasts allege years of abuse, call for action

Legal documents allege that Cline, as a result of the abuse she was subjected to during training, continues to suffer from numerous physical and psychological harm and injuries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

According to the lawsuit, they include a training-induced seizure, ongoing back and neck injuries and chronic pain, a hamstring avulsion fracture, fractures in a hand, wrist, fingers and toes, chronic knee pain, disordered eating, stunted growth, anxiety, insomnia and nightmares.

Other members of the class allege sexual abuse.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Neither Gymnastics Canada, B.C. Gymnastics nor the Omega club immediately responded to requests for comment.

The lawsuit comes after dozens of current and retired gymnasts penned an open letter to Sport Canada about the maltreatment in their sport.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada News tagGymnastics Canada tagAbuse In Sports taggymnastics abuse tagcanadian gymnastics abuse allegations taggym canada abuse lawsuit taggym canada lawsuit taglawsuit gym canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers