Hinshaw, Copping to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Jason Copping are expected to provide a COVID-19 update for Alberta on Wednesday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health and minister are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The update will be streamed live in this story.

Data from May 4, the last time the government provided an update, showed there were 1,267 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19. Of that number, 46 people were receiving care in ICUs.

Alberta Health announced an additional 5,735 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus from 25,568 tests for the April 26-May 2 period.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials have said the actual number of COVID-19 cases is higher due to the restricted access to PCR testing in Alberta.

Read more: Heartwarming and heartbreaking pictures from pandemic documented in Alberta photo book

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 570,806 cases confirmed in Alberta and 4,321 have died.