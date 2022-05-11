Hinshaw, Copping to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Jason Copping are expected to provide a COVID-19 update for Alberta on Wednesday afternoon.
The chief medical officer of health and minister are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The update will be streamed live in this story.
Data from May 4, the last time the government provided an update, showed there were 1,267 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19. Of that number, 46 people were receiving care in ICUs.
Alberta Health announced an additional 5,735 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus from 25,568 tests for the April 26-May 2 period.
Officials have said the actual number of COVID-19 cases is higher due to the restricted access to PCR testing in Alberta.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 570,806 cases confirmed in Alberta and 4,321 have died.
Comments