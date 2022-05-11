SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hinshaw, Copping to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 11, 2022 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Looking ahead to summer as COVID cases wane' Looking ahead to summer as COVID cases wane
The latest COVID data shows cases are on the decline across Canada. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins us for an update as we prepare for the summer season.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Jason Copping are expected to provide a COVID-19 update for Alberta on Wednesday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health and minister are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The update will be streamed live in this story.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta allowing more health professionals to prescribe Paxlovid

Data from May 4, the last time the government provided an update, showed there were 1,267 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19. Of that number, 46 people were receiving care in ICUs.

Alberta Health announced an additional 5,735 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus from 25,568 tests for the April 26-May 2 period.

Click to play video: 'Losing time: Alberta girl with terminal illness contracts COVID-19' Losing time: Alberta girl with terminal illness contracts COVID-19
Story continues below advertisement

Officials have said the actual number of COVID-19 cases is higher due to the restricted access to PCR testing in Alberta.

Trending Stories

Read more: Heartwarming and heartbreaking pictures from pandemic documented in Alberta photo book

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 570,806 cases confirmed in Alberta and 4,321 have died.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagdr deena hinshaw tagAlberta COVID tagAlberta Coronavirus Update tagalberta covid update tagJason Copping tagAlberta covid-10 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers