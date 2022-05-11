Menu

Traffic

Boulder blocking highway near Radium Hot Springs

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 1:46 pm
A boulder is blocking the highway seven kilometres north of Radium Hot Springs. View image in full screen
A boulder is blocking the highway seven kilometres north of Radium Hot Springs. Courtesy: Kootenay National Park

A sizable piece of rock is impeding traffic on Highway 93S, near Radium Hot Springs.

A boulder rolled onto the middle of the highway, about seven kilometres north of Radium Hot Springs, according to Kootenay National Park’s social media.

“Crews are on site,” reads the post. “Single lane alternating traffic is in effect. For safety, please respect all signage and flaggers.”

No injuries have been reported

The next update is expected to be at around 6 p.m.

