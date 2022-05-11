Boulder blocking highway near Radium Hot Springs

Send this page to someone via email

A sizable piece of rock is impeding traffic on Highway 93S, near Radium Hot Springs.

A boulder rolled onto the middle of the highway, about seven kilometres north of Radium Hot Springs, according to Kootenay National Park’s social media.

“Crews are on site,” reads the post. “Single lane alternating traffic is in effect. For safety, please respect all signage and flaggers.”

No injuries have been reported

The next update is expected to be at around 6 p.m.

