Canada

Ontario election 2022: Ajax

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Ajax is a provincial riding located in Durham Region. This riding is currently unrepresented as Progressive Conservative MPP Rod Phillips resigned in February leaving the riding vacant. He is not seeking re-election.

Phillips was the former Ontario finance minister and most recently the minister for long-term care.

In the 2018 Ontario provincial election, Phillips collected 19,078 votes, winning 39 per cent of the vote.

Voters will decide who will represent Ajax in Durham Region during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Patrice Barnes

Ontario NDP: Christine Santos

Ontario Liberal Party: Amber Bowen

Green Party of Ontario: Neil Runnalls

Independent: Intab Ali

Independent: Allen Hadley

Ontario Party: Aaron Hopkins

New Blue: Garry Reader

