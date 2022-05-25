Ontario election 2022: Ajax

Send this page to someone via email

Ajax is a provincial riding located in Durham Region. This riding is currently unrepresented as Progressive Conservative MPP Rod Phillips resigned in February leaving the riding vacant. He is not seeking re-election.

Phillips was the former Ontario finance minister and most recently the minister for long-term care.

In the 2018 Ontario provincial election, Phillips collected 19,078 votes, winning 39 per cent of the vote.

Voters will decide who will represent Ajax in Durham Region during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Patrice Barnes Ontario NDP: Christine Santos Ontario Liberal Party: Amber Bowen Green Party of Ontario: Neil Runnalls Independent: Intab Ali Independent: Allen Hadley Ontario Party: Aaron Hopkins New Blue: Garry Reader

