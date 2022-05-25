Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Kiiwetinoong

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Kiiwetinoong is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa who first took office in 2018. Mamakwa collected 3,232 votes, winning 49.9 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kiiwetinoong in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Sol Mamakwa (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Dwight Monck

Ontario Liberal Party: Manuela Michelizzi

Green Party of Ontario: Suzette Foster

New Blue: Alex Dornn

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagKiiwetinoong tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers