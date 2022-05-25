Ontario election 2022: Kiiwetinoong

Kiiwetinoong is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa who first took office in 2018. Mamakwa collected 3,232 votes, winning 49.9 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kiiwetinoong in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Sol Mamakwa (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Dwight Monck Ontario Liberal Party: Manuela Michelizzi Green Party of Ontario: Suzette Foster New Blue: Alex Dornn

