Ontario election 2022: York-Simcoe

York-Simcoe is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Caroline Mulroney who first took office in 2018. Mulroney collected 26,050 votes, winning 57.26 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent York-Simcoe in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Caroline Mulroney (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Spencer Ki Ontario Liberal Party: Walter Alvarez-Bardales Green Party of Ontario: Julie Stewart Ontario Moderate Party: Franco Colavecchia New Blue: Brent Fellman Ontario Party: Alana Hollander Libertarian: Zachary Tisdale

