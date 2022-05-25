Ontario election 2022: Vaughan-Woodbridge

Vaughan-Woodbridge is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Michael Tibollo who first took office in 2018. Tibollo collected 21,687 votes, winning 50.5 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vaughan-Woodbridge in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Michael Tibollo (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Will McCarty Ontario Liberal Party: Steven Del Duca Green Party of Ontario: Philip Piluris Ontario Party: Gerrard Fortin Populist Party of Ontario: Mario Greco New Blue: Luca Mele Ontario Moderate Party: Walid Omrani

