Canada

Ontario election 2022: Thunder Bay-Atikokan

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Thunder Bay-Atikokan is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell who first took office in 2018. Monteith-Farrell collected 11,793 votes, winning 36.26 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thunder Bay-Atikokan in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Judith Monteith-Farrell (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Kevin Holland

Ontario Liberal Party: Rob Barrett

Green Party of Ontario: Eric Arner

Ontario Party: Dan Criger

Northern Ontario Party: Kenneth Jones

New Blue: David Tommasini

