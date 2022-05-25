Ontario election 2022: Thunder Bay-Atikokan

Thunder Bay-Atikokan is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell who first took office in 2018. Monteith-Farrell collected 11,793 votes, winning 36.26 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thunder Bay-Atikokan in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Judith Monteith-Farrell (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Kevin Holland Ontario Liberal Party: Rob Barrett Green Party of Ontario: Eric Arner Ontario Party: Dan Criger Northern Ontario Party: Kenneth Jones New Blue: David Tommasini

