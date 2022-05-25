Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Thornhill

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Thornhill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Gila Martow. Martow collected 28,889 votes, winning 61.13 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thornhill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Laura Smith

Ontario NDP: Jasleen Kambo

Ontario Liberal Party: Laura Mirabella

Green Party of Ontario: Daniella Mikanovsky

Independent: Jacob Joel Ginsberg

Non Affiliated: Hiten Patel

Freedom of Choice: Roman Pesis

Ontario Moderate Party: Aleksei Polyakov

Ontario Party: Igor Tvorogov

Independent: Brandon Ying

New Blue: Yakov Zarkhine

