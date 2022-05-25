Ontario election 2022: Thornhill

Thornhill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Gila Martow. Martow collected 28,889 votes, winning 61.13 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Thornhill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Laura Smith
Ontario NDP: Jasleen Kambo
Ontario Liberal Party: Laura Mirabella
Green Party of Ontario: Daniella Mikanovsky
Independent: Jacob Joel Ginsberg
Non Affiliated: Hiten Patel
Freedom of Choice: Roman Pesis
Ontario Moderate Party: Aleksei Polyakov
Ontario Party: Igor Tvorogov
Independent: Brandon Ying
New Blue: Yakov Zarkhine
Comments