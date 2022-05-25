Ontario election 2022: Simcoe-Grey

Send this page to someone via email

Simcoe-Grey is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Jim Wilson. Wilson collected 34,094 votes, winning 55.93 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Wilson was originally elected as a Progressive Conservative MPP but was asked to leave caucus in 2018 following a Global News investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made by a male Queen’s Park staffer. He returned to the legislature sitting as an Independent and is not seeking re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Simcoe-Grey in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Brian Saunderson Ontario NDP: Keith Nunn Ontario Liberal Party: Ted Crysler Green Party of Ontario: Allan Kuhn New Blue: David Ghobrial None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Billy G Gordon Ontario Party: Rodney Sacrey

