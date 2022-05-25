SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Simcoe-Grey

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Simcoe-Grey is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Jim Wilson. Wilson collected 34,094 votes, winning 55.93 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Wilson was originally elected as a Progressive Conservative MPP but was asked to leave caucus in 2018 following a Global News investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made by a male Queen’s Park staffer. He returned to the legislature sitting as an Independent and is not seeking re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Simcoe-Grey in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Brian Saunderson

Ontario NDP: Keith Nunn

Ontario Liberal Party: Ted Crysler

Green Party of Ontario: Allan Kuhn

New Blue: David Ghobrial

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Billy G Gordon

Ontario Party: Rodney Sacrey

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagSimcoe-Grey tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers