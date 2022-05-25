Ontario election 2022: Scarborough North

Scarborough North is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Raymond Cho who first took office in 2016. Cho collected 17,413 votes, winning 51.05 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough North in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Raymond Cho (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Justin Kong
Ontario Liberal Party: Anita Anandarajan
Green Party of Ontario: Tara McMahon
New Blue: James Bountrogiannis
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Mark Dickson
Ontario Party: Pete Grusys
