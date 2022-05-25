Ontario election 2022: Scarborough North

Send this page to someone via email

Scarborough North is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Raymond Cho who first took office in 2016. Cho collected 17,413 votes, winning 51.05 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough North in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Raymond Cho (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Justin Kong Ontario Liberal Party: Anita Anandarajan Green Party of Ontario: Tara McMahon New Blue: James Bountrogiannis None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Mark Dickson Ontario Party: Pete Grusys

