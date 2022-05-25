Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Pickering-Uxbridge

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Pickering-Uxbridge is a provincial riding located in Durham Region. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Peter Bethlenfalvy who first took office in 2018. Bethlenfalvy collected 22,447 votes, winning 42.2 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Pickering-Uxbridge in Durham Region during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Peter Bethlenfalvy (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Khalid Ahmed

Ontario Liberal Party: Ibrahim Daniyal

Green Party of Ontario: Julia Rondinone

Independent: Abir Dabbour

Ontario Moderate Party: Netalia Duboisky

Ontario Party: Lisa Robinson

Ontario Centris: Hasan Syed

New Blue: Elizabeth Tallis

