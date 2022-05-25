Ontario election 2022: Pickering-Uxbridge

Pickering-Uxbridge is a provincial riding located in Durham Region. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Peter Bethlenfalvy who first took office in 2018. Bethlenfalvy collected 22,447 votes, winning 42.2 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Pickering-Uxbridge in Durham Region during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Peter Bethlenfalvy (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Khalid Ahmed Ontario Liberal Party: Ibrahim Daniyal Green Party of Ontario: Julia Rondinone Independent: Abir Dabbour Ontario Moderate Party: Netalia Duboisky Ontario Party: Lisa Robinson Ontario Centris: Hasan Syed New Blue: Elizabeth Tallis

Advertisement